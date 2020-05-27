Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Reduces Position in Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT cut its stake in shares of Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,220,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241,502 shares during the quarter. Frontdoor comprises approximately 1.9% of Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT owned 2.60% of Frontdoor worth $77,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Frontdoor by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,604,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,185,000 after purchasing an additional 364,381 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Frontdoor by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,759,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,101,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Frontdoor by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,319,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,388,000 after purchasing an additional 124,950 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,928,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,446,000 after acquiring an additional 301,700 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,885,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,417,000 after acquiring an additional 491,638 shares during the period. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Frontdoor stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,831. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.26. Frontdoor Inc has a one year low of $30.06 and a one year high of $53.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.35.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 76.35% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Frontdoor Inc will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FTDR shares. BidaskClub raised Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Frontdoor in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised Frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Frontdoor from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Frontdoor from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

In other Frontdoor news, Director Peter L. Cella purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.78 per share, with a total value of $173,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,229.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

