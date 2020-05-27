Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Takes $2.08 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $45,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

VUG stock traded down $2.98 on Wednesday, reaching $186.84. 37,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,439,287. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $133.57 and a 12 month high of $202.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $177.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.16.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.