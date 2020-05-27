iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Lifted by SVA Wealth Management LLC

SVA Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. 1ST Source Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $534,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 20,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epstein & White Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 223,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,172,000 after acquiring an additional 20,174 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $302.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 483,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,913,105. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $340.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $285.17 and its 200-day moving average is $303.54.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.