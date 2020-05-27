iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) by 41.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,838 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of iShares Europe ETF worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 5,625.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter.

IEV stock opened at $37.42 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.91. iShares Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $29.49 and a 52-week high of $47.42.

iShares Europe ETF Company Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

