iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) is Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 358,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 95,584 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 8.2% of Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $19,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 154,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,743,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 56,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after buying an additional 29,594 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,136.4% in the 4th quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 320,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,258,000 after buying an additional 310,634 shares during the period.

Shares of EFA traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.06. 1,831,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,879,832. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.90. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $45.72 and a twelve month high of $70.42.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

