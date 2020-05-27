iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) is Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s 6th Largest Position

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 121.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,040,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 570,212 shares during the period. iShares Silver Trust accounts for 2.6% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. owned about 0.23% of iShares Silver Trust worth $13,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belvedere Trading LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 208.7% during the first quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 2,931,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,258,000 after acquiring an additional 5,627,966 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 146.3% during the 1st quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,189,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,519,000 after buying an additional 706,338 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,840,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,699,000 after buying an additional 674,741 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,237,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,648,000 after buying an additional 580,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 336.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 549,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,173,000 after buying an additional 423,783 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.94. 13,062,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,674,967. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $18.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.49.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

