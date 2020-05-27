istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This is a positive change from istar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

istar has a dividend payout ratio of -258.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect istar to earn ($0.98) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -44.9%.

NYSE STAR traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $10.81. 38,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,574. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.06 and a 200 day moving average of $12.38. istar has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The company has a market capitalization of $759.59 million, a P/E ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

istar (NYSE:STAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. istar had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 58.20%. The firm had revenue of $173.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that istar will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded istar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on istar from $21.00 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th.

istar Company Profile

iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and $40 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions.

