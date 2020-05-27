IZEA Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:IZEA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of IZEA Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:IZEA) have received a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. IZEA Worldwide’s rating score has declined by 100% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $2.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given IZEA Worldwide an industry rank of 30 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IZEA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IZEA Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Craig Hallum cut shares of IZEA Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 15th.

NASDAQ:IZEA traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,163,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,857,107. IZEA Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $19.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average of $0.28.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.76 million during the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative net margin of 61.41% and a negative return on equity of 57.08%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IZEA Worldwide will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IZEA Worldwide Company Profile

IZEA Worldwide, Inc creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, or to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

