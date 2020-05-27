J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) Shares Acquired by Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. grew its holdings in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $3,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in J M Smucker by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 31,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in J M Smucker in the first quarter valued at $225,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in J M Smucker in the first quarter valued at $398,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,317,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,268,000 after purchasing an additional 57,567 shares in the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J M Smucker alerts:

In related news, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total value of $87,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,644,247.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on J M Smucker from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on J M Smucker from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded J M Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded J M Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. J M Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.69.

Shares of NYSE SJM traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.73. The company had a trading volume of 18,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,980. J M Smucker Co has a twelve month low of $91.88 and a twelve month high of $127.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.05 and its 200-day moving average is $108.40.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.12. J M Smucker had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. J M Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that J M Smucker Co will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.46%.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for J M Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J M Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.