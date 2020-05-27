JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Purchased by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,426,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 336,900 shares during the period. JD.Com accounts for about 1.3% of USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. USS Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.17% of JD.Com worth $98,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JD. State Street Corp grew its holdings in JD.Com by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,965,769 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $727,614,000 after acquiring an additional 766,111 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of JD.Com in the 4th quarter valued at about $390,517,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in JD.Com by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,764,265 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $308,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934,142 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in JD.Com by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,396,323 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $259,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,231 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in JD.Com by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,175,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $182,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JD. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of JD.Com from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of JD.Com from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of JD.Com from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of JD.Com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of JD.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.93.

NASDAQ:JD traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.34. 618,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,794,040. JD.Com Inc has a one year low of $25.48 and a one year high of $56.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.80 billion, a PE ratio of 91.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.06.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The information services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.34. JD.Com had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $20.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JD.Com Inc will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

JD.Com Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

