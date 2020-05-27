JET8 Price Reaches $0.0002 (J8T)

JET8 (CURRENCY:J8T) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 27th. JET8 has a total market capitalization of $178,367.11 and $207.00 worth of JET8 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, JET8 has traded up 35.5% against the dollar. One JET8 token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Bancor Network and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get JET8 alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010955 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.05 or 0.02037319 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00074552 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00179894 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00042282 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000161 BTC.

JET8 Token Profile

JET8 was first traded on February 1st, 2018. JET8’s total supply is 1,468,857,775 tokens and its circulating supply is 740,485,259 tokens. JET8’s official website is jet8.io. The official message board for JET8 is medium.com/jet8-token. JET8’s official Twitter account is @jet8app. The Reddit community for JET8 is /r/JET8 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

JET8 Token Trading

JET8 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JET8 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JET8 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JET8 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JET8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JET8 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.