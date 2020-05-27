Jetcoin (JET) Price Reaches $0.0035 on Top Exchanges

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded up 20.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. Jetcoin has a market cap of $27,601.89 and approximately $32,821.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jetcoin token can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded down 26.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00042946 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $347.17 or 0.03775001 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004000 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002245 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00054344 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00031095 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004439 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010901 BTC.

Jetcoin Token Profile

JET is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,888,005 tokens. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

Jetcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using US dollars.

