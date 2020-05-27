Jibrel Network (JNT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $7,079.00

Jibrel Network (CURRENCY:JNT) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. Jibrel Network has a market capitalization of $4.78 million and approximately $7,079.00 worth of Jibrel Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jibrel Network token can now be purchased for $0.0281 or 0.00000305 BTC on major exchanges including Coinrail, HitBTC, Gate.io and Kucoin. Over the last week, Jibrel Network has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00042910 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $348.63 or 0.03784871 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004014 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002242 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00054236 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00031043 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004387 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010861 BTC.

Jibrel Network (CRYPTO:JNT) is a token. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. Jibrel Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,126,886 tokens. Jibrel Network’s official website is jibrel.network. Jibrel Network’s official message board is medium.com/@jibrelnetwork. Jibrel Network’s official Twitter account is @www.twitter.com/jibrelnetwork/. The Reddit community for Jibrel Network is /r/jibrelnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Jibrel Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, IDEX, Kucoin, HitBTC, Gate.io and Coinrail. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jibrel Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jibrel Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jibrel Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

