Joint Ventures (JOINT) Reaches Market Cap of $22,927.02

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. Joint Ventures has a market capitalization of $22,927.02 and approximately $369.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Joint Ventures has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Joint Ventures token can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and LATOKEN.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Joint Ventures’ launch date was April 6th, 2018. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 tokens. The official message board for Joint Ventures is medium.com/jointventures. Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio. Joint Ventures’ official website is jointventures.io.

Joint Ventures can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joint Ventures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joint Ventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

