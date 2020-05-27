JOST Werke (ETR:JST) Given a €42.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

JOST Werke (ETR:JST) has been assigned a €42.00 ($48.84) price target by research analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price target suggests a potential upside of 57.30% from the company’s previous close.

JST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.21) price target on JOST Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on JOST Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on JOST Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th.

Get JOST Werke alerts:

JST opened at €26.70 ($31.05) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.53, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.02. JOST Werke has a fifty-two week low of €18.62 ($21.65) and a fifty-two week high of €39.60 ($46.05). The company has a market capitalization of $390.38 million and a P/E ratio of 11.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €25.12 and a 200-day moving average of €30.01.

JOST Werke Company Profile

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the truck and trailer industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication solutions, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; axle systems and its spare parts; and container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders.

Read More: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for JOST Werke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOST Werke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.