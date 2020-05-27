JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Price Target to $115.00

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ETR. Mizuho increased their price objective on Entergy from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Entergy from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup cut Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Argus raised Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Entergy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.92.

Shares of Entergy stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.59. 27,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,391,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.94 and a 200-day moving average of $112.44. Entergy has a 12 month low of $75.19 and a 12 month high of $135.55.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 10.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 50,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

