JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Price Target to $60.00

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) had its price target reduced by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of ViaSat from $80.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of ViaSat in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 14th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ViaSat in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of ViaSat from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ViaSat currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.14.

Shares of VSAT traded down $3.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.72. The stock had a trading volume of 413,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,928. ViaSat has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $94.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.26. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.23 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. ViaSat had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $591.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ViaSat will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Fpr Partners Llc sold 109,159 shares of ViaSat stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total value of $3,332,624.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of ViaSat by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 100,072 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,325,000 after purchasing an additional 20,407 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in ViaSat by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,022,000 after acquiring an additional 27,120 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in ViaSat by 1,161.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,370 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 48,217 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in ViaSat by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,926 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in ViaSat by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 131,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,650,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

