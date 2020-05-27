JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Target Price to $6.00

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 203.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RIGL. Zacks Investment Research cut Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIGL remained flat at $$1.98 during midday trading on Wednesday. 949,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,454,229. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.77 million, a PE ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 1.26. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $3.10.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.15% and a negative net margin of 27.39%. The business had revenue of $55.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.94 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 59,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 6,255 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 46,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 8,014 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 320,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 688,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 11,921 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 318,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 12,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Phase III clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

