Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Increases Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 40.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 291,863 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,748 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 2.0% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $46,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,228,424 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,106,530,000 after purchasing an additional 733,712 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 0.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,319,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,273,812,000 after purchasing an additional 116,273 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $3,303,463,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Visa by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 16,638,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,126,443,000 after purchasing an additional 767,660 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Visa by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,517,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,727,807,000 after purchasing an additional 394,660 shares during the period. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on V. Guggenheim lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.75.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total value of $1,129,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,933,326. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,620,540 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $191.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,181,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,340,036. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $214.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $176.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.70. The company has a market cap of $370.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

