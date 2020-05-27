Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,720 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,329 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up approximately 0.8% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $19,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 631,644 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $91,365,000 after buying an additional 151,060 shares in the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 98,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $14,229,000 after purchasing an additional 13,501 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 9,083 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors own 62.80% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Cowen upped their price target on Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Guggenheim lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.58.

NYSE DIS traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $121.56. 12,123,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,931,158. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The firm has a market cap of $218.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.24, a PEG ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

