Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 4,139 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 268,215 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 4,139 shares during the period. Nike accounts for about 1.0% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Nike were worth $22,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nike by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,976,698 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,527,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,033 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Nike by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,077,288 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,047,131,000 after buying an additional 1,302,351 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Nike by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,547,619 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,196,549,000 after buying an additional 584,343 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nike by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,884,664 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,112,370,000 after buying an additional 775,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Nike by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,559,748 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,576,358,000 after buying an additional 4,159,675 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nike alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NKE. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Nike from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Nike from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Nike from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nike from $123.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.18.

Nike stock traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.66. 3,405,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,351,463. Nike Inc has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $105.62. The stock has a market cap of $152.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.51.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.49%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Nike’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Nike’s payout ratio is presently 39.36%.

In other Nike news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.63 per share, for a total transaction of $84,630.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,580.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.22 per share, with a total value of $210,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,091.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.