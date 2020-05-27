JUST (JST) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $60.31 Million

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. One JUST token can now be bought for about $0.0080 or 0.00000087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. JUST has a total market cap of $6.38 million and $60.31 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, JUST has traded up 6.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010942 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $188.21 or 0.02052132 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 38.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00074972 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00179723 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00042088 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000722 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000160 BTC.

JUST Token Profile

JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 796,125,000 tokens. JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f. The official website for JUST is just.network/#.

Buying and Selling JUST

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars.

