Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (KALV) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: KALV):

5/26/2020 – Kalvista Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

5/20/2020 – Kalvista Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

5/19/2020 – Kalvista Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/14/2020 – Kalvista Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

5/8/2020 – Kalvista Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Kalvista Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/2/2020 – Kalvista Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Kalvista Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/22/2020 – Kalvista Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

4/11/2020 – Kalvista Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/10/2020 – Kalvista Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $9.75 price target on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC.

NASDAQ KALV traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.38. The company had a trading volume of 43,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,828. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $24.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.94. The firm has a market cap of $202.37 million, a P/E ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 2.52.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 million. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 263.38% and a negative return on equity of 32.17%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 53.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,887 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,829 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 155.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,604 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

