Kcash (KCASH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.60 Million

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. One Kcash token can currently be purchased for about $0.0126 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, BitForex and OKEx. Kcash has a market capitalization of $5.60 million and $5.95 million worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kcash has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

About Kcash

Kcash (KCASH) is a Zero-Knowledge Proof token that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 tokens. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kcash is www.kcash.com.

Buying and Selling Kcash

Kcash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, BitForex and HADAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

