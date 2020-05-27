KekCoin (KEK) Hits One Day Volume of $29.00

KekCoin (CURRENCY:KEK) traded up 104.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. In the last seven days, KekCoin has traded 86.8% higher against the dollar. KekCoin has a total market capitalization of $249,738.83 and approximately $29.00 worth of KekCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KekCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0233 or 0.00000256 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005497 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00017987 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00017828 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $154.82 or 0.01700161 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000565 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 28.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000114 BTC.

About KekCoin

KekCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 2.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2017. KekCoin’s total supply is 11,716,385 coins and its circulating supply is 10,716,385 coins. KekCoin’s official Twitter account is @KekCore and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for KekCoin is /r/KekcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KekCoin’s official website is kekcoin.co.

Buying and Selling KekCoin

KekCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KekCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KekCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KekCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

