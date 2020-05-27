KickCoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $62,317.00 (KICK)

KickCoin (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 27th. KickCoin has a market capitalization of $1.52 million and approximately $62,317.00 worth of KickCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KickCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, KickCoin has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00042980 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $349.72 or 0.03813167 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004063 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002260 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00054519 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00031219 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004407 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010918 BTC.

KickCoin Profile

KickCoin (KICK) is a token. It launched on September 25th, 2017. KickCoin’s total supply is 1,690,795,943 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,641,170,126 tokens. The Reddit community for KickCoin is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for KickCoin is medium.com/@kickecosystem. KickCoin’s official website is kickecosystem.com. KickCoin’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KickCoin Token Trading

KickCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KickCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

