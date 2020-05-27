Kin (KIN) Market Capitalization Tops $10.18 Million

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 27th. One Kin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC, Fatbtc and OTCBTC. Over the last week, Kin has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. Kin has a market capitalization of $10.18 million and approximately $23,603.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010987 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $186.65 or 0.02038815 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00078603 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00179726 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00042430 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000731 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Kin Profile

Kin was first traded on May 25th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,518,114,145,968 tokens. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kin’s official website is kinecosystem.org. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation. The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation.

Kin Token Trading

Kin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit, COSS, YoBit, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, CoinFalcon, HitBTC, Mercatox, IDEX, DDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bancor Network, Stellarport, OTCBTC and Fatbtc. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

