Kingspan Group (LON:KGP) Downgraded to “Underweight” at Barclays

Kingspan Group (LON:KGP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON KGP opened at GBX 54.35 ($0.71) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 403.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 912.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.62 million and a PE ratio of 27.65. Kingspan Group has a 12 month low of GBX 37.30 ($0.49) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,045 ($79.52).

About Kingspan Group

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions for the construction sector in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring Technology.

