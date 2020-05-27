Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 116.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,417 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EFAV. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 46,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 5,037 shares in the last quarter. Ford Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Ford Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $629,000.

Shares of BATS EFAV traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.26. The stock had a trading volume of 86,841 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.88.

