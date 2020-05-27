Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 48.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,041 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 34.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $23.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,397.50. 409,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,054,127. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,530.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $970.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,306.36 and a 200-day moving average of $1,333.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,344.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,620.00 target price (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Aegis boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,375.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,505.34.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

