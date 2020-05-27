Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,761 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 36.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ecolab by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Ecolab by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 66,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates grew its stake in Ecolab by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 1,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ECL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Ecolab from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra raised their price objective on Ecolab from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ecolab from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.15.

In related news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 7,388 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.35, for a total transaction of $1,450,633.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,743,816. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 1,800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.03, for a total value of $354,654.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,712 shares in the company, valued at $3,095,735.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,154 shares of company stock worth $2,367,552 over the last quarter. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $203.81. 39,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,773,864. The stock has a market cap of $59.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.60 and a 12-month high of $211.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $186.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.12.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 10.32%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.30%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

