Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 34.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,011 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 11,953 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 395,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,126,000 after buying an additional 6,049 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 1st quarter valued at $520,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 415,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,640,000 after buying an additional 122,371 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.61. 800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,008. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.99. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a one year low of $21.33 and a one year high of $36.80.

