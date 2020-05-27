Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 39.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,159 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,410 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 14,484,065 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $853,980,000 after acquiring an additional 257,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,207,142 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $659,354,000 after buying an additional 205,271 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $492,928,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 781.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,511,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $324,980,000 after buying an additional 4,886,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,959,827 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $233,472,000 after buying an additional 134,674 shares in the last quarter. 57.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WBA. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Cowen decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.21.

Shares of WBA stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.55. The company had a trading volume of 187,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,013,114. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.10 and a 200 day moving average of $50.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $37.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.55. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1-year low of $36.65 and a 1-year high of $64.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $35.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.24 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 2.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 30.55%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

