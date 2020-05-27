Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.11 Million in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of QUAL stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.81. 51,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.70.

