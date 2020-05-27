Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,218 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.76.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $97.34. The stock had a trading volume of 966,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,543,609. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $125.31. The company has a market cap of $83.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.08). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 53.65%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

