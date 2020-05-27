Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 197 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 939 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TLW Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,112,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,266,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. 32.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Cowen raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,445.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,580.52.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,363.61, for a total value of $81,816.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $807,257.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,397.68, for a total transaction of $85,258.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,299.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 325 shares of company stock valued at $409,753 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GOOG stock traded down $20.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,396.69. 416,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,701,300. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,308.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,334.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,532.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $962.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.27 by ($1.40). The business had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

