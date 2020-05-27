KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Receiving Neutral News Coverage, Report Finds

News headlines about KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) have been trending neutral this week, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. KKR & Co Inc earned a news sentiment score of 0.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the asset manager an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected KKR & Co Inc’s score:

Get KKR & Co Inc alerts:

KKR & Co Inc stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,017,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,159,595. KKR & Co Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $34.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -716.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.89.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.47 million. KKR & Co Inc had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 47.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This is a positive change from KKR & Co Inc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.34%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cfra raised KKR & Co Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on KKR & Co Inc from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on KKR & Co Inc from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on KKR & Co Inc from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on KKR & Co Inc from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. KKR & Co Inc presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

In other news, CFO Robert H. Lewin acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.38 per share, with a total value of $1,419,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 54,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,532,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 26,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $699,404.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co Inc

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.