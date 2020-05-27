Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 617,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.40% of Kohl’s worth $9,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,449,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,685,000 after acquiring an additional 439,881 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 63,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 12,125 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 96,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 7,475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KSS opened at $19.46 on Wednesday. Kohl’s Co. has a 1 year low of $10.89 and a 1 year high of $59.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.16 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.03.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by ($1.40). Kohl’s had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KSS. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $18.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.91.

In other news, Director Jonas Prising acquired 17,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $253,822.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter Boneparth acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.