Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Shares Bought by Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. grew its position in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,965 shares during the quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $5,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Kroger by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,713,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,305,000 after acquiring an additional 11,052,918 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,211,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,072,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627,100 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Kroger by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,052,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,408,000 after buying an additional 2,013,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kroger by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,699,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,146,000 after buying an additional 1,701,261 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $101,508.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,610.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $250,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 152,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,797,006.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,100 shares of company stock worth $615,796. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Kroger from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Kroger from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.86.

Shares of Kroger stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.80. 384,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,892,493. The stock has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.65. Kroger Co has a 12 month low of $20.70 and a 12 month high of $36.84.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $28.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.88 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kroger Co will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.09%.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

