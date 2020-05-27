Lambda Price Tops $0.0169 on Top Exchanges (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 27th. During the last seven days, Lambda has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lambda has a total market cap of $10.59 million and $41.61 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lambda token can now be bought for approximately $0.0169 or 0.00000184 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, BitMax, Huobi and Bilaxy.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lambda alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010919 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.23 or 0.02046484 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00074846 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00180155 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00041966 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000720 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lambda Token Profile

Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 627,358,400 tokens. Lambda’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim. Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im.

Buying and Selling Lambda

Lambda can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, BitMax, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lambda using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lambda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lambda and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.