Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Price Target Cut to $54.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its price target cut by investment analysts at UBS Group from $64.00 to $54.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the casino operator’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.70% from the company’s current price.

LVS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. HSBC upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.90 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.21.

Shares of NYSE LVS traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.14. The company had a trading volume of 316,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,903,491. The company has a market capitalization of $35.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Las Vegas Sands has a 1-year low of $33.30 and a 1-year high of $74.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.17.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The casino operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 17.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 70.8% during the first quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 410 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 121.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.09% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

