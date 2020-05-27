Lavaca Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL)

Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 22,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,000. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Lavaca Capital LLC owned 0.29% of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLTL. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF during the first quarter worth $191,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA CLTL traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.87. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,770. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.78. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.50 and a fifty-two week high of $109.26.

