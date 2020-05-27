LEGRAND S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Rating Reiterated by Societe Generale

LEGRAND S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:LGRDY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Societe Generale in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

LGRDY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on LEGRAND S A/ADR in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of LEGRAND S A/ADR in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of LEGRAND S A/ADR in a report on Monday, March 23rd.

Get LEGRAND S A/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS:LGRDY traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $13.17. The stock had a trading volume of 64,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,414. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.80 and its 200 day moving average is $14.72. LEGRAND S A/ADR has a 52 week low of $10.32 and a 52 week high of $16.82.

LEGRAND S A/ADR Company Profile

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers a range of products and solutions that connect buildings to energy, data, and lighting, such as switches, power sockets, distribution panels, circuit breakers, lighting management products, security systems, trunkings, floor boxes, enclosures, sockets, screen mounts, uninterruptible power supply devices, tubes, ducts, extensions, and others.

Read More: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for LEGRAND S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEGRAND S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.