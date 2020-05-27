Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,571 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.11% of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A worth $10,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LSXMA. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 13,276 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 28.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSXMA stock opened at $32.48 on Wednesday. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a 12 month low of $22.54 and a 12 month high of $51.11. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LSXMA shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.67.

About Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

