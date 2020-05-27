LIFE (LIFE) Market Cap Tops $232,378.67

LIFE (CURRENCY:LIFE) traded down 24% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. One LIFE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, LIFE has traded down 35.8% against the US dollar. LIFE has a total market cap of $232,378.67 and $145.00 worth of LIFE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00042980 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $349.72 or 0.03813167 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004063 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002260 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00054519 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00031219 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004407 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010918 BTC.

LIFE Token Profile

LIFE (CRYPTO:LIFE) is a token. It launched on July 9th, 2017. LIFE’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,454,878,952 tokens. LIFE’s official website is www.lifelabs.io. LIFE’s official Twitter account is @LIFEtoken_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LIFE is /r/LIFEtoken.

LIFE Token Trading

LIFE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LIFE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LIFE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LIFE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

