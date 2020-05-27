Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Price Tops $1.42 on Major Exchanges

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 27th. Lightning Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $5.48 million and approximately $757,896.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.42 or 0.00015489 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.77 or 0.00477253 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00012493 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000043 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003469 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002986 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 107.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004622 BTC.

About Lightning Bitcoin

LBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog.

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

