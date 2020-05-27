LightPath Technologies’ (LPTH) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at B. Riley in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $3.25 target price on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 42.54% from the stock’s current price.

LPTH has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised LightPath Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised LightPath Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded LightPath Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

LPTH opened at $2.28 on Tuesday. LightPath Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $2.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.67% and a negative net margin of 4.48%. Sell-side analysts forecast that LightPath Technologies will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LightPath Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) by 39.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,095 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,680 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.35% of LightPath Technologies worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical materials used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in various industries, including defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

