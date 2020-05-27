Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) Given Buy Rating at Barrington Research

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Barrington Research in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

NYSE LGF.A opened at $8.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.40. Lions Gate Entertainment has a 1-year low of $4.18 and a 1-year high of $16.04.

Lions Gate Entertainment Company Profile

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

