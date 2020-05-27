LiquidApps Price Reaches $0.0115 on Exchanges (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. During the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded 47.9% higher against the dollar. LiquidApps has a market capitalization of $6.65 million and $76,656.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LiquidApps token can currently be purchased for about $0.0115 or 0.00000125 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Switcheo Network and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LiquidApps Profile

LiquidApps is a token. LiquidApps' total supply is 1,034,001,293 tokens and its circulating supply is 578,205,412 tokens. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. LiquidApps' official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps. The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io.

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

LiquidApps can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

