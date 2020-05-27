Litecoin Cash One Day Volume Reaches $71,098.00 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 27th. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.85 million and approximately $71,098.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, YoBit, Exrates and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.16 or 0.01683989 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004727 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000119 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9,199.69 or 1.00492527 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Litecoin Cash

LCC is a coin. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 676,665,950 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh.

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

Litecoin Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange, YoBit, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, Braziliex, SouthXchange, Exrates and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

